MAINE, USA — The Maine Centers for Disease Control said it is testing people in Maine for COVID-19, but said all test results have been negative.

Maine is the only New England state to not have a confirmed positive test result.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced two new presumptive positive test results for COVID-19 Sunday.

One of the cases is an adult male from Grafton County. Officials say he came into contact with another person with a confirmed case of the virus during a morning church service at the Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon. After he began to feel the symptoms of the virus, he underwent testing at a health laboratory.

The church has cancelled services and is working with New Hampshire DHHS to advise everyone who attended a coffee social at 9 a.m. or the worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 to stay home and avoid contact with others for 14 days (through March 15) and monitor for symptoms.

The other case is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to Italy.

Vermont health officials also announced Sunday the states first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient has been placed in a hospital's airborne isolation room. The state has not announced where in Vermont the patient is being held.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: New Hampshire DHHS announces two new presumptive positive Coronavirus cases

RELATED: MaineHealth reports more Mainers being tested, officials say risk remains low

RELATED: UPDATE: DHHS says there is a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in New Hampshire