Maine CDC reports 4 additional deaths, 163 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 156.

The Maine CDC has not yet reported the age or counties of residence of the people who died.

Of the 8,060 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 7,173 are confirmed by test and 887 are probable.

538 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

6,100 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The #covid19 surge in #Maine shows no sign of slowing. The reproduction rate (average number of people who become infected by an infectious person) is now the highest in the nation. While other states have more cases, the virus is now spreading very quickly here. pic.twitter.com/I9JoKtfTcs — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) November 10, 2020

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 152.

The Maine CDC reported 204 additional cases Monday, a new single-day case record for the state.

Of the 7,897 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 7,031 are confirmed by test and 866 are probable.

529 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

6,020 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Monday Coronavirus Briefing

The Maine CDC reported an additional 204 cases on Monday, marking the single largest one-day increase in cases since the pandemic reached Maine in March.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said just in the past 30 days, 60 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19; currently, 49 people are hospitalized. Fourteen are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.

Shah says just a few weeks ago in Maine, the hospitalization rate was 1 per 100,000 people, but it's now more than tripled and stands at 3.65 hospitalizations per every 100,000 people. The national hospitalization rate is 15 people per every 100,000 people.

New Outbreaks

KidsPeace in Ellsworth: Four cases. Laboratory tests across the facility are outstanding, and Shah says they'll have more information about additional cases, if any, as more results come in.

Pentecostals of Jonesport Church in Washington County: A total of nine cases are associated with the church.

Ruby's, a restaurant in York: A total of nine cases, six of which have been identified among patrons, and three among staff members.

Portland Pie in Windham: Three cases associated with the restaurant.

Open Outbreak Updates

Russell Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Lewiston: There are now 72 cases associated with the facility: 45 are among residents, and 27 are among staff, one of which includes an outside vendor. There are two rounds of testing underway at the facility, one on Monday and another on Tuesday. After testing, Shah says they'll have a better sense of how the outbreak has evolved.

Durgin Pines in York County: 33 cases. The Maine CDC is working with the facility to make sure their PPE and testing needs are being met.

Testing

The current seven-day positivity rate for PCR testing stands at 2.14 percent. Two weeks ago, that rate was 0.66 percent. The national positivity rate is 7 percent.

"In one incubation period of COVID-19, the positivity rate in Maine has more than tripled from 0.66 percent to where it stands now at 2.14 percent."

The testing volume in Maine stands at 573 tests for every 100,000 people. The national average is 387 tests per every 100,000 people.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew

On Monday, Maine DHHS announced the launch of two new COVID-19 testing sites in Maine through a partnership with Promerica Health. The additional sites expand access to standard and rapid COVID-19 testing to people in Maine who think they need a test, regardless of symptoms and without the need for a referral from a health provider.

“At a time of rising COVID-19 cases in Maine, these new testing sites are especially important in identifying and isolating people with this contagious and deadly disease,” Lambrew said. “The new Promerica Health sites expand our already robust testing capacity. We thank Promerica Health for helping to make this happen.”

Maine has established more than two dozen "swab and send" testing locations that offer molecular testing at no charge. For a list of all sites providing tests to people without symptoms and without requiring a provider referral, visit the Keep Maine Healthy website.

On the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that appears to be 90 percent effective, Shah, like other health officials in the U.S., is cautiously optimistic.

"We need to see all the data," Shah said. "We should not be conducting scientific policy through press releases."

"Based on what I’ve read based on what was made publicly available, it’s encouraging, but we need to see all of it. We’ve got to make sure we all have insight into the other data that might exist that wasn’t put forth today. Once we’ve got that complete picture, then we’ll be able to really analyze it. What was released was encouraging. It sounds favorable. But this is the beginning of the process, by no means the end of the analysis."

Shah says the Maine CDC and Mills administration isn't waiting for the authorization or approval of the vaccine, if it does, in order to plan.

The vaccine requires ultra-cold storage, but it can be taken out of cold storage for a number of days during the administration process. Shah says they have been briefed by the U.S. CDC about the Pfizer vaccine, and they say it's the type of vaccine where you want to bring the people to the vaccine, rather the vaccine to the people.

Shah says they are working to expand the scope of their ultra-cold storage and the Maine CDC has already talked to various hospitals in Maine that have such facilities, and they're also working to acquire additional freezers to bolster their internal capacity to store the vaccine.

There are concerns with the rural areas of the state, in terms of the vaccine distribution, so the Maine CDC is working to utilize mobile efforts as well.

"It is definitely a logistics challenge," Shah says, "but this is what we do at the Maine CDC and at DHHS—we take tough logistics challenges and we take them head-on."

Shah says as cases in Maine continue to increase, his biggest concern in "unchecked community transmission." He said the ground in Maine has been seeded with a lot of covid cases, and says he's concerned that there will now start to be outbreaks that pop up across the state because of that high level of seeding.

"When you combine this community transmission, this seeding, what can happen is today's community transmission, can become tomorrow's outbreaks," Shah said. "So, my biggest fear is that today's community transition will soon start to become and snowball into tomorrow's outbreaks."

Shah says we're likely to see outbreaks in varied settings—rather than what we've seen thus far in congregate care facilities, etc.—such as households, family gatherings, and any type of place where people are together.

Maine CDC briefings will move to a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule but, this week, the next briefing will be Thursday, not Wednesday because of Veteran’s Day. The Maine CDC says it's unclear what that means for this Friday, but updates are sure to follow.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine