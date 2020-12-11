Maine CDC reports 3 additional deaths, single-day high 244 additional COVID-19 cases Friday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Thursday, November 12, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 162. A total of 10 additional deaths of people with COVID-19 have been reported this week.

The Maine CDC has not yet reported the ages or counties of residency of the people who died.

Of the 8,639 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 7,748 are confirmed by test and 891 are probable.

566 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

6,428 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, a man in his 70s from Androscoggin County, bringing the state death toll to 159. A total of seven additional deaths of people with COVID-19 have been reported this week.

194 additional cases were reported Thursday.

Of the 8,396 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 7,516 are confirmed by test and 880 are probable.

553 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

6,275 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases are still trending upward fairly aggressively. New hospitalizations, which are a lagging indicator compared to case data, also show a concerning upward trend. Stay vigilant, Mainers. Wash those hands and wear a mask! #MaskUpME pic.twitter.com/OrcJZXcp07 — Mike Slifer (@MikeSliferWX) November 12, 2020

Thursday coronavirus briefing

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew lead the coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Currently, 62 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, 16 of whom are in intensive care, and six of whom are on ventilators. Shah says that brings the hospitalization rate to 4.6 people for every 100,000 Mainers; the national average is 13 hospitalizations. Just a few weeks ago, that rate was 0.5 or 1.

Among the total cases, 1,311 are health care workers.

Shah says of the cases reported to the Maine CDC on Wednesday, 20 percent are from Androscoggin County, 17 percent are from Cumberland County, and 16 percent are from York County.

"This pattern of an increased number of cases day upon day is one that is obviously concerning to us," Shah said. "For me, it serves as a call to action for everyone who's watching today. Now more than ever, doing things like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance are more important than they've ever been."

"The virus is here. It is all around us. And it is spreading with ferocity."

New Outbreaks

Jay's Oysters in Portland: Five cases detected among staff members

Willows Pizza & Restaurant in South Portland: Seven staff members have tested positive

The following outbreak investigations have been opened in just the past 24 hours, and they all are in the western Maine area.

Androscoggin County Jail: Three cases connected to the jail

Community Concepts Childcare: Three cases among staff members

Guy E. Rowe Elementary School in Norway: Four cases—two among students, and two among staff

The Maine Nordiques hockey team: Total of three cases— two among students, and one staff member

Oxford Hills High School: A total of five cases.

Shah says these new outbreaks are another reminder that the virus is everywhere, including places where it was previously spreading in low numbers, like in the western part of the state.

Treatment Developments

A new type of drug was given emergency authorization by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of COVID-19. Shah says the federal government notified Maine that the state, as well as other states, would be receiving an allocation of this drug. Maine will be getting 90 doses of the drug every week for the next several months.

Shah says the Maine CDC has started to work with hospitals and health care providers across the state to make sure they were aware and up to date that the drug was authorized, and that it would soon be coming to Maine.

It may be arriving in the coming days, Shah says.

"This is a brand new drug, and right now, what we know about it is based on one study," Shah said, saying we have to manage our expectations around the treatment. The study shows the drug is most effective in a rather narrow group of people, Shah says, not individuals who have already been hospitalized, like what the drug remdesivir is for.

This new drug is for people who may become hospitalized in an effort to prevent them from having to be put into the hospital.

"That holds promise for us given where we are and what we've been seeing with increasing hospitalization rates," Shah said. "But it also poses challenges for the clinical community."

He says identifying patients who will benefit most from the drug will be a challenge. But they have been working with hospitals and health care providers to think through which patients might benefit from the drug the most.

Shah said, "I think the bottom line for me, is that this drug is not a panacea. It's not a silver bullet, but it is yet another tool that we at the state level can work together in partnership with health care providers and hospitals to make sure that everybody in Maine can take advantage of if they meet the qualifications."

"Although this is a good drug and one that we will welcome, the doses right now are limited," Shah said. Production of the drug is just starting to ramp up, he says, so while the State will welcome it, this is not a drug that's appropriate for everyone.

Important Milestone

In the past 48 hours, the Maine Public Health's Emergency Preparedness Team delivered its 3-millionth piece of PPE to health care providers in Maine. The effort to deliver PPE across the state has not slowed down since the start of the pandemic, Shah says.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Thursday the first 10 of up to 65 Walgreens pharmacy locations that will offer free drive-through rapid COVID-19 antigen testing to people in Maine experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Beginning Friday, Walgreens will open an initial 10 testing sites across Maine (see list below), using Abbott’s BinaxNOW rapid antigen point-of-care test. All of the more than 60 sites are expected to be operational by November 23. Through an agreement with DHHS, testing is available at no cost to people in Maine who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Read more about the testing sites here.

"We welcome the addition of this free rapid antigen testing through Walgreens as Maine continues to implement a robust COVID-19 testing strategy,” Lambrew said. "The BinaxNOW tests can help people with symptoms of COVID-19 to take steps to protect themselves and those around them as we continue our fight against this virus."

















