Maine CDC reports 221 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 227 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 221 additional COVID-19
Of the 13,348 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 11,801 are confirmed by tests and 1,547 are probable.
768 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
10,080 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
The next Maine CDC coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 227 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 283 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 13,127 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 11,640 are confirmed by tests and 1,4587 are probable.
760 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
9,993 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 224 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 290 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of the 12,844 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 11,390 are confirmed by tests and 1,454 are probable.
760 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
Friday Coronavirus Briefing
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew lead the coronavirus briefing on Friday.
The four additional deaths reported Friday were:
- A woman in her 80s from Androscoggin County
- A man in his 90s from Androscoggin County
- A woman in her 50s from Oxford County
- A man in his 80s from York County
Currently, there are 164 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 45 are in the ICU, and 17 are on ventilators.
Maine CDC has opened the following outbreak investigations on Friday:
- Capital Area Judicial Center: Three cases
- C.N. Brown business office: 10 cases
- Freightliner of Maine: Three cases
- Market Square Health Care in South Paris: Eight cases
- Southridge Rehab in Biddeford: Three cases
- Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay: Three cases
Maine CDC has opened the following outbreak investigations on Thursday:
- Acadia Hospital: Four cases
- Biddeford High School: Four cases
- Biddeford Primary School: Four cases
- Cumberland County DA's Office: Three cases
- Greeley High School: Five cases
- Shaw House, an assisted living facility in York County: Eight cases (six among residents, two among staff)
- St. Joseph's Rehabilitation facility in Portland: Three cases (one resident, two staff members)
- York Middle School: Four cases
The Maine CDC has reopened an investigation into the Guy Rowe school in Norway, which had previously been closed. There are currently 12 cases associated with that school.
The current seven-day PCR test positivity rate in Maine stands at 4.87 percent. The antigen test positivity rate stands at 4.27 percent.
The U.S. CDC recently updated its quarantine guidelines from 14 days to 10 days. Shah emphasized the importance of quarantine and said if everyone who is exposed to the virus strictly quarantines, they would have no one to spread the virus to.
The U.S. CDC has been studying how long that quarantine period should last. Up until now, it has been 14 days. But they reviewed data to see if the period could be shorter while simultaneously keep people who have been exposed from spreading it to others. They found that shortening the quarantine period is an acceptable option.
Shah says the Maine CDC has carefully reviewed the U.S. CDC's guidance and have decided to change the definition of quarantine in Maine. Effective Friday, individuals who are close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 only need to quarantine for 10 days, not 14 days.
But Shah says the Maine CDC still recommends that people in quarantine get tested 5-7 days after exposure. As with before, a negative test does not shorten the 10-day quarantine period.
"We believe that moving from the 14-day to the 10-day quarantine window, as analyzed by U.S. CDC and as affirmed by our scientists and epidemiologists, is a move that we can make that will help people stay safe, help them reduce the likelihood of spreading it to others, while also helping them get back to those regular rhythms of daily life," Shah said.
Shah says the Maine CDC is continuing to plan for the vaccine.
With assistance from the Maine Delegation, the state has learned that the federal government was changing the allotment strategy of the Pfizer vaccine. Rather than one larger allotment, they would be breaking into smaller allotments.
On Friday, the Maine CDC placed its first order for doses of COVID-19 vaccine for 12,675 people, which will be dedicated to front line health care workers and vulnerable Maine people, such as residents of long-term care facilities.
Read more about that order here: Maine formally submits request to federal government for first COVID-19 vaccines
Shah stresses this was just the first week's allocation.
"This was week one of what will be many, many weeks," Shah explained. The allocation will continue for weeks, if not months, and different populations across the state will be vaccinated in a process.
Shah says there will be two guiding principles when it comes to vaccination efforts: velocity and equity.
Daily cases continue to increase. Yesterday, Maine shattered the daily cases reported with 346, and on Friday there were 290 cases reported. Shah says, "I fear that sadly this may be our new normal."
"And even worse, I expect it to get worse, perhaps even far worse."
Shah says the Maine CDC has to prioritize its efforts on what will do the most good. He says there will be difficult changes coming, which they will be reviewing over the weekend.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 220 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 346 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new single-day high for the state. This is the first time more than 300 cases have been reported on a single day since the pandemic began.
Of the 12,554 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 11,151 are confirmed by tests and 1,403 are probable.
740 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.
9,733 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.
The next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.
- Maine Gov. Janet Mills quarantining after COVID-19 exposure
- Maine may get only a third of expected COVID-19 vaccine doses, Mills says
- York Middle School closes again after two additional cases of COVID-19
- US reports more than 3,100 coronavirus deaths, shattering single-day record
- 100,000 in US hospitalized with coronavirus for 1st time
- COVID-19 risk at 'historic high,' White House task force warns states
The Data
