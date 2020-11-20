Maine CDC reports 20 new coronavirus outbreaks in two days

On Thursday, the Maine CDC opened 11 new outbreak investigations and opened nine additional investigations on Friday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Since Wednesday's coronavirus briefing, the Maine CDC has opened 20 new coronavirus outbreak investigations across the state, many of which stem from schools.

On Thursday, the Maine CDC opened 11 new outbreak investigations:

The Becket House at Belgrade: 4 cases

Calais Elementary School: 4 cases

Caravel Middle School: 3 cases

The Church of Faith in Skowhegan: 3 cases

Eric L. Knowlton School in Berwick: 3 cases

Hibbard Nursing Home in Dover-Foxcroft: 3 cases

Lewiston Middle School: 3 cases

Maine Dept. of Transportation, western region facility in Wilton: 3 cases

Pinnacle Health Care in Canton: 5 cases

The Rockland Marine Corporation: 6 cases

York High School: 4 cases

On Friday, the Maine CDC has opened nine new outbreak investigations:

Bath Iron Works: 10 cases

Dielectric in Raymond: 4 cases

Good to Grow Child Care in Elliot: 3 cases

Southern Maine Health Care Goodall Hospital mental health unit construction site: 4 cases

Greene Central School: 4 cases

Marshwood High School in South Berwick: 3 cases

Upper Kennebec High School: 8 cases

Volunteers of America facility: 3 cases

Windham High School: 3 cases

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the number of schools on the above lists "may be something that is disconcerting." However, he says the Maine CDC has "not seen significant or sustained transmission within schools, and that's a good thing."

But Shah says that may change as rates of community transmission increase.

Shah says the fact it has been limited to date, is not only just a good thing, it's also not an accident. He says it's a direct result of the work school administrators, staff, and teachers have undertaken and continue to undertake.

In addition to the outbreaks, there has been an additional 439 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths reported on Thursday and Friday. And the seven-day positivity rate in Maine now stands at 2.9 percent, up from 2.66 percent since Thursday.

Currently, there are 90 people hospitalized with COVID-19, more than there ever has been since the pandemic began.

"I know this may scare you—that is not my intention," Shah said Friday during the briefing. "I'm just laying it all out. I'm being transparent with you so you can appreciate the severity of what we are facing. We are at a critical turning point."