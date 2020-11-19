Maine CDC reports 2 additional deaths, 224 additional COVID-19 cases Friday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, November 20, 2020.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 173.

The Maine CDC reported 224 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of the 9,958 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 8,933 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 1,025 are probable.

628 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

7,590 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 171. The additional death reported is a woman in her 40s from Kennebec County.

The Maine CDC reported 215 additional cases Thursday.

Of the 9,734 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 8,732 are confirmed by tests and 1,002 are probable.

613 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

7,403 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

Wednesday Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Janet Mills is leading Wednesday's coronavirus briefing with Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Gov. Mills

Mills began the briefing Wednesday by comparing where Maine stood in terms of the pandemic just last month and where we stand today. A month ago, Maine's seven-day positivity rate was around 0.58 percent—today, it's now 2.66 percent.

"The winter surge that we were warned about, it's not just coming—it's here. And it's expanding, it's growing by the day," Mills said.

As the virus continues to surge in Maine and the families will be gathering for the holidays, Mills urged Mainers to re-think their travel and gathering plans.

“Maine people need to ask themselves, ‘Do I have to take this trip?’ if the answer is honestly ‘No,’ don’t go,” she said.

She also urged people to continue doing what they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.

"To the skeptics who may hear this message, may not want to hear this message, I want you to know that refusing to follow public health guidance doesn't hurt me personally...you're not going to offend me," Mills said. Mills said who is getting hurt is the small business owner, the health care worker, the grandparent in a nursing home who wants to hug their grandchild. "Think of them when you decide whether or not to wear a mask."

"If you love this country, if you love this state, I ask you: Wear a mask. It's what true patriots do. It's what Maine people do."

Dr. Shah

The four additional deaths of people with COVID-19 are: a woman in her 90s from Knox County, a man in his 80s from Kennebec County, a woman in her 80s from York County, and a man in his 90s from York County.

Just in the past 30 days along, 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, Shah said. Currently, 85 people are in the hospital, representing an increase of 12 hospitalizations just since yesterday.

Of those currently hospitalized, 30 people are in intensive care, and 10 people are on ventilators.

Outbreak Updates

Just in the past day and a half, the Maine CDC has opened six new outbreak investigations:

BMW facility in Westbrook: Four total cases

Bowdoin College: Cases among three students and one staff member

The Mooring on Foreside memory care facility in Cumberland Foreside: Two cases among residents, and one case among staff

Berlin City Auto: Three cases

Huntington Common in Kennebunk: Four cases among residents, and four cases among staff

Paris Elementary School: Three cases among students

Commissioner Lambrew

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that it will provide additional financial support to nursing facilities for periodic COVID-19 testing of their staff.

Through MaineCare, DHHS will help to reimburse nursing facilities for their costs to conduct this surveillance testing using commercial laboratories. This investment of an estimated $8 million in State and Federal funds over the coming months will help protect residents and staff from the silent spread of this deadly disease.

The Department also announced that all licensed nursing facilities in Maine now have access to Connect to Care Jobs, a portal where facilities can connect with qualified job applicants.

“Providing expanded support for nursing facilities during this surge in COVID-19 in Maine is critical to help the hardworking frontline workers care for themselves and residents of nursing homes,” Lambrew said. “The financing and staffing resources add to the support Maine has offered to protect some of our most vulnerable residents.”

Additionally, Lambrew announced that the University of Maine at Machias is becoming the Maine DHHS's newest “swab and send” site, providing free COVID-19 tests to people who think they need a test, regardless of symptoms and without the need for a referral from a health provider.

Testing will be available on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m. by appointment starting Monday, Nov. 23 and will continue at the Machias campus through at least the week of Jan. 25, 2021, when in-person instruction resumes across the University of Maine System for the spring semester.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine