Maine CDC reports 1 additional death, 185 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Monday, November 23, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

The Maine CDC reported one additional death of a person with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 177.

The Maine CDC reported 185 additional COVID-19 cases Monday

Of the 10,544 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 9,471 are confirmed by tests and 1,073 are probable.

647 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

7,986 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine