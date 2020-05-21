AUGUSTA, Maine — It's the highest single-day increase of cases since Maine testing began, with 71 new confirmed cases reported Wednesday, according to the Maine CDC. No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.

The Maine CDC is releasing more information about outbreaks the agency is closely monitoring, after a request from NEWS CENTER Maine. Data released shows 366 total cases, and 23 deaths are associated with open outbreaks out of the total number of cases (1,819) and the total amount of deaths (73).

NEWS CENTER Maine reported in April an outbreak at The Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough when residents and staff were initially testing positive for COVID-19. Now we know from Maine CDC statistics the facility has had 14 deaths related to the new coronavirus, the highest recorded outbreak in the state so far.

The top three open outbreak facilities are Falmouth by the Sea, a rehabilitation center has 70 cases, the Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough has 62, and Tyson Foods in Portland has 55.

The latest open outbreak numbers provided by the Maine CDC, 5/20/2020

These aren't just numbers, they are people. This month NEWS CENTER Maine reported a social media group called "Every number has a name," a place where loved ones can post obituaries and photos, humanizing this tragic pandemic.

