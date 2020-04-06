AUGUSTA, Maine — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit Maine, the State is now sharing more detailed geographical information about those who have COVID-19.

The Maine CDC started releasing case data by zip code on Wednesday.

The Maine CDC coronavirus website has an interactive map, highlighting all the zip codes in the state. When hovering over an area, the town shows up with its population and confirmed and probable case count.

The Maine CDC says per Maine CDC’s privacy policy:

Case counts are suppressed in zip codes with fewer than 50 people

Exact case counts are suppressed in all zip codes with 5 or fewer cases

In counties where total case counts are low enough that zip code data could indirectly reveal the identity of a case, all zip codes in the county are suppressed

The data shows there are more than 40 cases in 15 Maine zip codes, and 167 zip codes have no reported cases at all.

The data released on Wednesday is from the previous day. It's unclear whether that will remain the trend.

As of Wednesday in Maine, there have been 95 COVID-19-related deaths. Of the 2,418 total cases, 2,152 are confirmed, 266 are probable, and 285 have recovered.

NCM

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Maine CDC investigating outbreak at Eldredge Lumber facility in York County

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Retail stores are open but are customers venturing out?

RELATED: Hydroxychloroquine no better than placebo to prevent COVID-19, rigorous study finds

RELATED: Behind each statistic is a story: Dr. Nirav Shah shares story of Maine woman who died in her 100s

RELATED: US Senate confirms special watchdog for coronavirus pandemic recovery

RELATED: Report: Fauci says US should have 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses by year's end