Maine Center for Disease Control Nirav Shah confirmed Thursday there is an investigation into the death of a Waldo County firefighter and possible COVID-19, coronavirus exposure.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Don Carrigan asked Shah if his department was "investigating a case in Waldo County involving a firefighter who passed away and potential contact with several other area fire departments?"

Dr. Shah responded, "We are aware of that situation, and an investigation is underway. Because of the personal privacy involved and the various personal details, I can't comment on it any further, partly for privacy reasons also because our investigation is just underway. But we are aware of that unfortunate situation, and our team of epidemiologists and disease detectives is starting the process of looking into it."

