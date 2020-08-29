Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Calvary Baptist Church

Anyone who attended services at the church from Aug. 9-23 or attended Vacation Bible School from Aug. 10-14 was potentially exposed

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine CDC is investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 among people affiliated with the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

As of Sunday, there are at least five confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving people affiliated with the church. An epidemiological investigation is underway, including determining the extent of links to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties.

Maine CDC is notifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Anyone who attended services at Calvary Baptist Church from August 9 through August 23 or attended the church’s Vacation Bible School from August 10 through August 14 was potentially exposed. Ongoing exposures are possible so individuals affiliated with Calvary Baptist Church should monitor for signs and symptoms of the disease. Those who believe they may have been exposed to the virus and/or have symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested.

In addition, people who believe they may have COVID-19 or could have been exposed to the virus, with or without symptoms, may get a test under the Department of Health and Human Services’ Standing Order. A list of sites providing tests under the DHHS Standing Order, which includes DHHS-sponsored swab and send sites that offer testing at no charge, is available on the Keep Maine Healthy website.