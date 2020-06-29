Maine CDC identifies COVID-19 outbreak at BIW with three confirmed cases

Bath Iron Works and the Maine CDC say three workers who carpool together have tested positive for COVID-19 and urge those who joined union picket line get tested.

BATH, Maine — During the Maine CDC coronavirus briefing on Monday, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said an investigation has been opened at Bath Iron Works (BIW) after three workers tested positive for COVID-19. Around the same time, BIW themselves made an announcement via Facebook.

Dr. Shah said three workers who carpool together and have spent time inside the BIW facility until June 18 or 19 have tested positive. On Thursday, BIW confirmed its fourth total case. The two additional cases reported Monday are linked to that case, which makes the cases considered an "outbreak." The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more linked cases.

The Maine CDC and BIW are working closely together to contract trace and test.

With regards to testing, Dr. Shah said their approach right now is on an exposure basis by department. BIW is doing its own internal contact tracing to determine who's been potentially exposed. Testing will be done based on that determination. Dr. Shah said in total, 53 individuals have so far been identified on that internal contact tracing list.

In an announcement on Facebook, BIW urged anyone who was in the CIC space on DDG-120 (Hull 521), engaged in rallies in the main yard from June 15-19, and those who joined the Local S6 picket line from June 22-24 to get tested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

