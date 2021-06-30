Shah, Mills mark new chapter in Maine's fight against COVID-19 with emotional final scheduled briefing

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah got emotional during the final briefing on Wednesday thanking his wife, Kara, and Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine — After nearly 200 COVID-19 briefings, the Maine Center for Disease Control and state officials held the last regularly scheduled briefing Wednesday afternoon, marking a new chapter for Maine in the fight against COVID-19.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills joined Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew for the briefing Wednesday. Unlike most briefings since the pandemic reached Maine last March, Wednesday's briefing was held in person in the State House's Cabinet Room, similar to some of the very first briefings.

The final briefing comes as Maine's state of civil emergency is set to end after being in effect for 15 months. When Mills announced this decision in mid-June, she called it an important step in the "return to normal," noting in a statement that this milestone reflects progress Maine has made in getting people vaccinated and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The state of civil emergency was supposed to end on June 13, but Mills pushed that date back so state government departments could determine policies that may need to be extended temporarily.

"Today, we take another important step forward in our return to normal,” Mills said in a statement Wednesday. “After nearly sixteen long, difficult months, ending the State of Civil Emergency is a welcome milestone that reflects the progress Maine has made in getting people vaccinated and reducing the spread of the virus. Maine people have persevered, and, although challenges remain, we will get through them together just as we did this past year. I congratulate and thank Maine people for all they have done to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow citizens."

With July just a day away, Maine is rounding the corner and turning the page on a new chapter when it comes to COVID-19 response. The pandemic isn't over, but the light at the end of the tunnel is a lot brighter now.

"Though the emergency ends, COVID continues," Shah said during the briefing Wednesday. "There will continue to be cases of COVID, there will continue to be outbreaks of COVID, there will continue to be hospitalizations, and sadly, deaths. But how much longer, with what intensity, and with what impact on our state and on our lives? Well, that's up to us, and specifically, how many of us get vaccinated."

Shah got emotional during the final briefing on Wednesday, thanking those behind the curtain of the briefings—which for a time during the pandemic were held daily—as well as his wife, Kara, and the people of Maine.

"If you want to walk fast, then walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together. In Maine, we walked together–and as a result, we walked far. And it has been my honor to walk with you," Shah said. "[…] Mainers should be proud of what we are all doing in our response to COVID. We faced the worst that nature had to offer, and responded with the best that humanity could imagine."

Choking up, he thanked his wife "for keeping our family together, for keeping me sane, and for keeping me and our dog alive," he said. "We all relied on someone during the pandemic, and for me, that was her."

Mainers are reciprocating Shah’s sentiments and sharing messages of thanks for his continued leadership through the pandemic.

A nurse named Kelly shared a video message with NEWS CENTER Maine, saying, “This nurse went to work every single day knowing that you were giving us the most accurate science you could. You also gave us hope, and laughed with us and cried with us—and that was very, very much needed. So, all superheroes do not wear capes, but I want you to know, you’re this nurse’s hero.”