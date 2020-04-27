AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Department of Health and Human Services plans to reopen the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Water Street in Augusta Monday after it was temporarily closed down, 'out of an abundance of caution,' according to Jackie Farwell, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The Maine CDC building is not open on weekends, but after an outside vendor who was inside the location last week tested positive for COVID-19, staff were notified on Saturday, and the building was sanitized and cleaned over the weekend.

The vendor visited limited areas of the building, according to the news release. One Maine CDC worker was determined to have close contact with the outside vendor and is currently taking precautions. Other workers, including epidemiologists, have notified people who were close to them.

Farwell said most employees were already working remotely. Testing or distribution of personal protective equipment operations are out of other Maine CDC facilities and will not be impacted.

RELATED: States move at various speeds over coronavirus; Pelosi addresses governors' frustration

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Sunday April 26

RELATED: CDC adds 6 new COVID-19 symptoms