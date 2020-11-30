Maine CDC announces 219 additional COVID-19 cases, single-day reporting record 20 additional deaths Tuesday

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

The Maine CDC on Tuesday reported 20 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, a single-day reporting record for the state.

The Maine CDC reported 219 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Of the 11,976 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 10,675 are confirmed by tests and 1,301 are probable.

709 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

9,364 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The next Maine CDC state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 194.

The Maine CDC reported 249 additional cases Monday.

Of the 11,757 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 10,487 are confirmed by tests and 1,270 are probable.

699 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

9,098 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Monday. NEWS CENTER Maine will stream it live on air, as well as on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

Monday Coronavirus Briefing

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew led the coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Shah said the three additional deaths reported Monday were all women in their 80s; one was from Somerset County, and two were from Penobscot County.

In the past 30 days, 191 individuals have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Currently, there are 139 people in the hospital; of those, 48 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators, an increase of four since Sunday.

Statewide, there are 99 available ICU beds.

Since Friday's update, the Maine CDC has opened a number of new outbreak investigations:

Kerry Transport Paving in Poland: Five cases

Long Creek Youth Development Center: Six cases among employees

Penobscot Community Health: Three cases

Auburn Public Works: Seven cases

Dexter EMS Sation: Eight cases

Granite Bay Care in Saco: Three cases

Nokomis Regional High School in Newport: Six cases

Viking Lumber: Three cases

Westbrook High School: Three cases

At the Island Nursing Home in Deer Isle, there are 44 total cases associated with the facility: 25 among residents, 10 are among individuals on the nursing side, and nine are among staff members. Shah says the Maine CDC has been working closely and collaboratively with the nursing home to address the outbreak.

Maine's seven-day PRC test positivity rate stands at 3.9 percent. Last week, Maine's positivity rate was 2.6 percent. Nationally, the positivity rate is 9.6 percent.

Maine is now able to calculate and report the antigen testing positivity rate because the Maine CDC has gotten enough, steady reports from antigen tests across the state to be able to calculate a positivity rate. The antigen positivity rate stands at 2.99 percent.

Watch the full briefing here:

The Data

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine