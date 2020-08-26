Maine CDC: 87 cases associated with Millinocket wedding reception

The Maine CDC announced Tuesday the wedding outbreak is linked with two others.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) said Thursday there are now 87 total COVID-19 cases associated with the Aug. 7 wedding reception in Millinocket. One person associated with the wedding outbreak died, Millinocket Regional Hospital announced on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Maine CDC linked that outbreak with two others— one at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison and the other at the York County Sheriff's Office and York County Jail.

Of the 87 cases that have been linked to the wedding/reception:

30 are primary cases, meaning people who attended the wedding/reception

35 are secondary cases, meaning people who came in close contact with someone who attended the wedding/reception

22 are tertiary cases, meaning people who were close contacts of a secondary case

Of the 87 people, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said about 68 percent are symptomatic.

Of the 87 cases linked to the Millinocket outbreak, nine are at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison. Five are among residents and four are among staff.

Of the 87 cases linked to the Millinocket outbreak, 18 are among people associated with the York County Jail complex. Nine are among staff members of the jail, two are among other staff members at the complex, and seven are among inmates.

On Tuesday during the Maine CDC coronavirus briefing, Dr. Shah explained how the outbreaks linked. He said a guest who attended the wedding infected their parent. The parent then had contact with one of their other children, who works at Maplecrest. The person who works at Maplecrest then infected five people at the facility - four residents and one staff member.

Dr. Shah said all of this unfolded in a span of about two and a half weeks.

"That's just an example of how quickly this virus can spread. From a wedding to a guest to a parent to another child to a nursing home," Dr. Shah said.

Seven of the cases at the York County Jail are among inmates at the jail, nine are among staff members at the jail, and two are among staff members who work closely with York County government in the same complex.

The Millinocket outbreak was announced by Maine CDC on Monday, August 17.