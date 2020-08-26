Maine CDC: 85 cases associated with Millinocket wedding reception

The Maine CDC announced Tuesday the wedding outbreak is linked with two others.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 24, when there were 53 cases associated with the outbreak.

The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) said Wednesday there are now 85 total COVID-19 cases associated with the Aug. 7 wedding reception in Millinocket. One person associated with the wedding outbreak died, Millinocket Regional Hospital announced on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Maine CDC linked that outbreak with two others— one at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison and the other at the York County Sheriff's Office and York County Jail.

For the Millinocket outbreak, there are 32 primary cases, 33 secondary cases, and 20 tertiary cases.

Six cases are linked to an outbreak at Maplecrest Rehabilitation, and 18 cases are associated with an outbreak at the York County Jail.

On Tuesday during the Maine CDC coronavirus briefing, Dr. Shah explained how the outbreaks linked. He said a guest who attended the wedding infected their parent. The parent then had contact with one of their other children, who works at Maplecrest. The person who works at Maplecrest then infected five people at the facility - four residents and one staff member.

Dr. Shah said all of this unfolded in a span of about two and a half weeks.

"That's just an example of how quickly this virus can spread. From a wedding to a guest to a parent to another child to a nursing home," Dr. Shah said.

Seven of the cases at the York County Jail are among inmates at the jail, nine are among staff members at the jail, and two are among staff members who work closely with York County government in the same complex.

The Millinocket outbreak was announced by Maine CDC on Monday, August 17.