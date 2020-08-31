Maine CDC: 143 COVID-19 cases linked to Millinocket wedding

The Maine CDC is reporting updates for COVID-19 outbreaks, including those associated with the Aug. 7 wedding reception in Millinocket

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine CDC is continuing its outbreak investigations, including those that are linked to the Aug 7. wedding and reception in Millinocket.

Outbreaks at the York County Jail and the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison have all been linked to the wedding. The Maine CDC is also continuing its epidemiological investigation into the outbreak at the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford, including determining the extent of the links to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties.

As of Wednesday, Maine CDC reported 143 total cases linked to the Millinocket wedding. Included in the 143 are the cases at the York County Jail and the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center.

York County Jail

As of Wednesday, the Maine CDC says there are now 74 total cases of COVID-19 at the York County Jail: 38 are among inmates, 19 among staff, and 17 other cases have been linked through secondary transmission (close contact with confirmed cases).

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said a staff member of the York County Jail attended the wedding and reception in Millinocket. According to Dr. Shah, that staff member was one of the first confirmed cases at the jail.

Calvary Baptist Church

At the Calvary Baptist Church is Sanford—the latest outbreak that is possibly linked to the wedding—there are five total cases; no new cases were identified in Tuesday’s update.

Pastor Todd Bell is the pastor at the church and he officiated the wedding. The Maine CDC has not officially linked the two outbreaks but says its investigation is underway.

“We’re still investigating if there are any linkages among them. We have some hypotheses but as with any scientific endeavor, we’ve got to have more than just reports and unconfirmed notions," Dr. Shah said Tuesday. "We’ve got to make sure we’re getting it from primary, verified sources. So until we’ve secured that and validated it I don’t want to comment. But we do have some hypotheses that we’re looking into that would connect them.”

After church services this morning, I tried to get Pastor Todd Bell's attention regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19 affiliated at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. He said 'all set' and drove away #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Lm7TFNaSBz — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) August 30, 2020

Despite the outbreak, the church held normal services on Sunday.

At the service on Sunday, Pastor Bell referenced the wedding in Millinocket.

"I went to the wedding. I officiated the wedding. It was a beautiful wedding," Pastor Bell said to his congregation. "Six families from our church went there. We never expected to get COVID. Nobody expected to experience the things that happened because you went to a beautiful thing like that."

Millinocket wedding

The Maine CDC has not identified any new primary cases associated with the outbreak related to the Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket region. As of Wednesday, Maine CDC reported 143 total cases linked to the Millinocket wedding. Included in the 143 are the cases at the York County Jail and the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center.

One person associated with the wedding died with COVID-19.

Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center