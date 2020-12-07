Maine business giving back during pandemic

Summit Natural Gas is working to help community during COVID-19 pandemic.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Maine's Summit Natural Gas has always been giving back to its community. Whether that be helping with little league or high school sports or COVID-19 assistance.

"It was so important to see if we couldn't help folks who were really in crisis situation," Matt Jacobson of Summit Natural Gas said.

Now, employees are making masks for front line workers, writing letters to veterans in nursing homes, and donating to food banks and the Southern Maine Agency on Aging.

"Very early as we started canvasing where can we help, was that their requests for meals on wheels went up 100%," Jacobson said.

NEWS CENTER Maine was unable to get in touch with the Southern Maine Agency on Aging but according to the Meals on Wheels website, 89% percent of Meals on Wheels programs nationwide have seen an increased demand in meals since the start of the pandemic. Of those programs, 79% of them have seen the demand at least double during this time.

"For us wearing a mask and all the rest but these folks weren't going to eat," Jacobson said.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging isn't the only organization receiving these donations. Others include Falmouth Food Bank, Kennebec Valley United Way, Kennebec Valley Community Action, The Waterville Food Bank, and the Augusta Food Bank.

"We know we're only as strong as our communities," Jacobson added.