SEDGWICK, Maine — Craft beer brings many Mainers together. But how can people still enjoy it when social distancing is encouraged and the U.S. CDC recommends no gatherings of more than 10 people?

Strong Brewing Company in Sedgwick is doing its part to keep bringing craft beer to people during the coronavirus pandemic - literally.

The company will begin beer deliveries starting Friday March 20th and will continue as long as schools are closed and social distancing is encouraged.

How it works:

Free delivery within 20 miles of the brewery.

Minimum order of 2- 4 packs (sorry no growlers)

You must be 21 and have Valid ID to receive delivery

Deliveries will be on Fridays & Saturdays late afternoons not on demand. Order by 3 p.m. for that day's delivery.

On its website, Strong Brewing Company lists 7 Rope Ferry Road in Sedgwick as its address.

Many Maine businesses are adapting and making changes amid concerns of COVID-19.

On Monday, Food City in Livermore Falls announced it would offer an exclusive shopping hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for any customers 60 and older, starting Tuesday, March 17.

Food City Livermore Falls

