Maine’s 200th birthday party will have to wait.

The Maine Bicentennial Commission announced Thursday it has postponed the big party that was planned for this Sunday at the Augusta Armory.

Dave Cheever of the Commission says the decision was made after a discussion between Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

Gov. Mills confirmed the state's first presumptive positive case on Thursday. It is recommended that people who are most susceptible to the virus avoid large public gatherings.

The event will be rescheduled, but no date has been set.

March 15 will MARK the actual 200th anniversary of the day Maine joined the Union and became the 23rd state.

On Thursday it was announced that New Hampshire reported its sixth positive case. According to a press release, the person is an adult male from Rockingham County who traveled to multiple countries in Europe. The person self-isolated upon return from Europe and notified their healthcare provider after developing symptoms. Household contacts have self-quarantined.

Schools such as Bowdoin College and those in the University of Maine system have announced they'll move to remote classes after spring break, which is next week.

