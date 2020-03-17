UNITY, Maine — Space Cowboy, Ludicrous, Truffles, and Sperry are just a few of the alpacas waiting to take you on an online farm tour.

Maine Alpaca Experience closed its farm and retail stores due to the COVID-19 concerns, but that's not stopping the farm from introducing fans to its animals.

"When we discussed how difficult things are for folks right now, quarantined at home, we thought how sad it is that the alpacas are not able to cheer people up the way they do every other day of the year, Owner Corry Pratt said in a statement, "And the idea hit...how about VIRTUAL tours."

The online tour of Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm will show 35 alpacas grazing and hanging out in their barn and pasture.

Virtual online tours are available on Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm's YouTube Channel.

