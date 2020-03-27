SANFORD, Maine — Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

As more and more Mainers stay indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 virus, advocates fear increased isolation is putting victims of domestic abuse at greater risk.

They say many couples working remotely, or even worse not working at all can leave a potential victim more exposed.

Caring Unlimited, is a non-profit based in Sanford. The organization runs a crisis shelter, hot line, support groups and other resources serving about two-thousand people every year.

Executive Director Susan Giambalvo says the hot line has not seen a spike in calls. Some victims may not have privacy to reach out because they are stuck at home with their abusers, who are working from home or who are out of work.

Abusers often isolate victims from family and friends. Experts say social distancing being reinforced as a necessary precaution during COVID-19 -- is compounding the dangers survivors are facing.. so much some victims are not calling 911 despite suffering physical violence at the hands of their partners

'They are not sure if it's safe to reach out to emergency medical care or any medical care because they 're concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus', said Giambalvo.

Caring Unlimited crisis shelter is open, but they are practicing safe distancing. You can call 2-1-1 for help, including information and referrals to shelters, hot lines and domestic violence resources.

RESOURCES

Caring Unlimited 24-hour helpline: 1-800-239-7298 or for more information.

Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence Statewide Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-866-834-4357 or for more information

Through These Doors 24-hour helpline: 1-800-537-6066 or click here

National Domestic Violence Abuse Hotline click here

