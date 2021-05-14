Maine adopts US CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated

After reviewing the latest guidance from the CDC, the Mills administration announced fully vaccinated people can go without masks indoors, effective May 24

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that Maine will adopt the latest mask guidance from the U.S. CDC for those who are fully vaccinated. Effective May 24, masks will no longer be required in public indoor spaces.

The updated comes one day after Mills announced updates to the state's reopening plan, called the "Moving Maine Forward Plan," which eased capacity limits and outdoor physical distancing requirements. Thursday's update, however, was announced as the U.S. CDC released its new guidance.

During a press conference Thursday, the governor and Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said they would need time to review the U.S. CDC's guidance before making any decision to adopt it.

The Mills administration said overnight, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Maine CDC reviewed the new federal guidelines and recommended their adoption to the governor, who agreed.

“We welcome this new guidance and we agree – being vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19,” Mills said Friday in a statement. “After a review of the new guidance, we are adopting the U.S. CDC’s recommendations, and we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to get their shots. There are appointments available across the state right now. As we get back to normal, rolling up your sleeve is going to ensure that you stay healthy and alive. Please don’t wait. Get your shot now.”

In addition to the indoor mask requirement being lifted for those fully vaccinated, the physical distancing requirement at indoor public settings where people are eating or drinking and therefore would be removing their face covering—such as indoor restaurants, bars, dining areas in camps or in congregate living facilities, and break rooms—will also be lifted on May 24.

The Mills administration recommends, in line with the U.S. CDC guidelines, that people who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings in indoor public settings. Masks are still required on all forms of public transportation.

Mills lifted the outdoor face-covering requirement on April 27.

"Additionally, in light of the increased role the U.S. CDC has assumed in issuing guidance, the State of Maine will begin retiring its COVID-19 Prevention Checklists and transitioning to U.S. CDC guidelines as appropriate," the administration said in a release.

The Maine Department of Education’s requirements and recommendations for schools, along with other federal requirements, remain in effect. It is expected the U.S. CDC will release additional guidance for schools and other venues.

"Businesses and other organizations may, consistent with legal obligations, adopt policies for their employees or clients that either require vaccination or require proof of vaccination in order to avoid wearing a mask," the administration said.

A spokesperson for Hannaford Supermarkets told NEWS CENTER Maine there is no change to their mask requirement for customers and employees "at this time."