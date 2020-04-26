PORTLAND, Maine — Small businesses are getting creative to stay relevant and open, including Luke's Lobster in Portland.

"You can get the meal you're craving right now, but also the ingredients you're cooking tomorrow," said Ben Conniff.

Luke's Lobster is selling everyday food items, alongside its lobster.

"We have great King Arthur Flour, we have Cabin Butter, we have lemons, we have greens," said Conniff.

Co-founder Ben Conniff said he wanted to do this to keep people out of grocery stores, to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

"When you get that opportunity to get that one thing you need without having to go to the supermarket without any contact at all, that's a huge plus," said Conniff.

Conniff said the virus has been tough on his business. He's had to lay-off employees and close other locations.

"We've tried to do everything we can to keep people fed but we've had a huge drop off in sales," said Conniff.

Conniff said the unknown is scary, but his business is doing everything it can to stay open and stay helpful.

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 updates: Sunday April 26

RELATED: Art studio holds virtual classes to stay afloat during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: When art still matters, Mainers create a drive-thru gallery during coronavirus restrictions