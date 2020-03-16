BANGOR, Maine — Local businesses are taking action against COVID-19 notably restaurants.

Some are closing, others are offering alternatives.

City officials in Bangor are working to help small businesses survive during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Businesses are moving towards curbside pickup rather than dining in, how do we make sure they have what they need to make that transition," the city of Bangor's economic development director, Tanya Emery said.

One business opting for curbside pickup, Sea Dog.

"If people feel more safe, being in their own vehicles so all people have to do is call and we'll bring out their food," Sea Dog assistant manager, Kelsi Crockett said.

For some downtown businesses looking to offer curbside or delivery services. parking may be a challenge.

"So we have the ability to rope off parking in a few places for curbside pickup," Emery said.

Other restaurants, closing altogether.

Including Paddy Murphy's and Ghaegan's the day before St. Patrick's Day, the busiest day of the year for the city's two Irish pubs.

Paddy Murphy's writing on Facebook, "No, we will not be open at all on St. Patrick's Day, our favorite day of the whole year. Yes, our staff can be paid through state unemployment benefits."

Ghaegan's echoes that same sentiment with this sign on it's locked door.

The city of Bangor has a full list of local businesses that are closed and offering curbside or takeout options on its website.

The city of Portland is implementing similar strategies, recommending closing dine-in restaurants but still staying open for takeout.

