FREEPORT, Maine — In a press release on Monday, June 1, L.L. Bean announced it is opening its flagship store in Freeport along with outlets also in Freeport, Bangor, and Ellsworth.

They say they will be taking special precautions which include increased sanitization and limited customers allowed in the store.

However, they will not accept returns or exchanges in the store. They will provide a return shipping label.

They still recommend reserving items online and using curbside pickup if you don't want to order online and receive your packages in the mail. They will deliver directly to your car. This service is not available at the outlets.

L.L. Bean closed all its stores in the United States on March 16, 2020. This was the first time in the store's history that it was closed for more than 24 hours.

