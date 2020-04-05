FREEPORT, Maine — The L.L. Bean flagship store in Freeport is now offering free curbside pickup in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place by Governor Janet Mills' administration.

The curbside pickup offer is available only at the Freeport location, according to L.L. Bean's website. Customers are not currently allowed inside the store. L.L. Bean will hold both paid and unpaid items for 48 hours after the order was placed.

The store outlines the following steps for curbside pickup:

Reserve Online or By Phone: Choose the "Reserve in-store" option when shopping online or give them a call at (877) 755-2326 and tell them you'd like to use their curbside pickup service. Look for Your Confirmation: They’ll send an email when your order is ready for pick up. Pay ahead of time for faster service, or they can take payment over the phone once you arrive at the store. Just drive up, follow the directions on the signs and they'll come right out with your order. Wait as They Load You Up: There’s no need to get out of your car. Just show them a valid photo ID, unlock your trunk or back door, and you’ll be on your way with your L.L.Bean purchase.

L.L. Bean said that for the safety of their customers and employees, they will not be taking curbside returns. However, they said their return center is still open and they're happy to provide customers with a return shipping label for their convenience as well.

To complete a pickup, customers will need a valid photo ID and cell phone to call the store when they arrive. The store requires a photo identification that matches the existing order information, so the person who placed the order must also pick it up.

L.L. Bean said there will be signs directing customers to the curbside pickup parking area once they arrive, as well as numbered parking spots and a posted phone number/extension to call.

L.L. Bean also asks that customers stay in their car at all times during the pickup process. By having customers stay in their cars while waiting for their orders, the store said it will be able to follow social distancing guidelines and ensure the safety of both customers and employees.

