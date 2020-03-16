MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

L.L. Bean is closing all U.S. retail locations beginning midnight Monday through March 29 out of precaution for the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, L.L. Bean President and CEO Steve Smith said in a press release Monday.

This includes the Flagship stores in Freeport, marking only the fifth time in our company’s history that this location will close, and the first time ever for more than 24 hours.

All store employees will receive pay and benefits during the closure.

Customers can still buy products on llbean.com or by phone at 1-800-441-5713.

"Rest assured, our teams working across operations – including our home agent service representatives – are following strict CDC guidelines, including practicing safe working distances and adhering to additional cleaning protocols," Smith said in the release.

