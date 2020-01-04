Key updates:

The U.S. is on pace to pass 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, five days after passing 100,000 cases.

The White House is projecting that between 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S. will die as long as social distancing measures continue to be followed.

Louisiana pastor Tony Spell held services for a packed crowd Tuesday despite a ban on large gatherings.

Japan is suspending mail deliveries to 150 countries, but not the U.S.

CNN host Chris Cuomo has tested positive.

The U.S. has 189,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,900 deaths from the disease as of midnight ET Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 7,100 people have recovered.

At the rate the virus is spreading, it's likely the U.S. will pass the 200,000 mark in confirmed cases sometime Wednesday. It took the U.S. 68 days from the first recorded case on Jan. 19 to reach 100,000 last Friday. The second 100,000 will be recorded in five days -- a sign both of how fast the disease is spreading and increased testing.

The White House on Tuesday projected that the U.S. could have between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths as long as social distancing measures continue to be followed.

Worldwide, there are 859,556 confirmed cases with 42,332 deaths and 178,300 recoveries.

Pastor packs Louisiana church despite virus ban

Buses and cars filled a church parking lot as worshipers flocked to hear a Louisiana pastor who is facing misdemeanor charges for holding services despite a ban on gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few protesters turned out Tuesday evening, too, including a man shouting through a bullhorn against the gathering at the Life Tabernacle Church. Another demonstrator held up a sign reading: “God don't like stupid."

Afterward, as people began leaving the church, some chatted outside the front doors and many appeared to not be adhering to social distancing recommendations to remain at least six feet apart. Hugs and handshakes were shared freely as people said their goodbyes and departed.

Hours earlier, Pastor Tony Spell was issued a summons for holding services previously at the church in violation of the governor's order banning gatherings.

Japan to stop mail deliveries to 150 countries

Japan's post office says deliveries will stop to more than 150 nations beginning Thursday as flights carrying mail get canceled because of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Mail will continue to the U.S., France, Australia, Hong Kong and a handful of other places, although delivery may be delayed, Japan Post said. Mail from Japan to China had already ceased last month.

CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive

A bleary-eyed Chris Cuomo, saying he wanted to be a cautionary tale for his audience, anchored his CNN show from his basement Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Via remote link, he interviewed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, an emergency room nurse and CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who expressed worry about one of Cuomo's symptoms.

“Brace yourself,” Cuomo told viewers, “not for a hoax. But for the next few weeks of scary and painful realities. This is a fight. It's going to get worse. We're going to suffer.”