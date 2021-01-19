LifeFlight of Maine adapts to stay on top of COVID-19 pandemic

Executive Director of LifeFlight of Maine, Tom Judge, says 70% of their patient transfers are people under investigation for Covid or have tested Covid positive.

BANGOR, Maine — While the COVID-19 surge continues in the state, Maine’s only critical care transport, LifeFlight, has been constantly changing how it operates to keep up with the pandemic.

He says the science has changed a lot since the beginning and they decided early on to treat every transport as if it is a covid case to keep both patients and staff safe.

They recently had to change to a ninth version of standard operating procedures because of all the changes.

"There’s some stuff that we were doing in March that we’re actually doing almost the opposite of now, this is how much the disease has changed," Judge said. "One of the critical care doc’s at a University described it as being like if you could imagine the textbook that you’re going to medical school with changing five times of the year."