LEWISTON, Maine — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Lewiston Wellness Shelter is now welcoming new guests after closing when a former shelter guest was confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus on May 3.

The shelter followed CDC protocols to contain any potential spread of the virus, including temporarily suspending any new guests from entering the shelter. The individual was referred to area hospitals, and those he came in contact with at the shelter were also tested.

After those tests came back negative, the shelter deemed it safe to welcome in new guests once again. Shelter guests continue to have their temperature taken twice daily, and are provided masks to wear in the building, as well as encouraged to practice safe social distancing.

A Shelter Spokesperson says their goal has been to flatten the spread curve using daily testing, and if they hadn't been testing when they did the virus could have spread to many individuals.

“That gentleman that tested positive was asymptomatic. So if we hadn’t screened him, he would still be out in the community or in the shelter and in close contact with a lot of people," Shawn Yardley, the CEO of Community Concepts, said.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Lawsuit against Gov. Mills stands even as restrictions are eased

RELATED: Mills speeds up business opening in rural counties amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Report: Top White House officials buried CDC advice on reopening

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist