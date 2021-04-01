Lewiston DHHS office closes after two employees test positive for COVID-19

In response to the positive results, the office was closed Monday but is expected to reopen Tuesday.

LEWISTON, Maine — Two Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) employees at the Lewiston office tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday. In response to the positive results, the office was closed Monday but is expected to reopen Tuesday.

DHHS says they were informed of the positive results Monday morning and notified employees of the Lewiston office, located at 200 Main St.

DHHS said it is identifying close contacts of the positive individuals, who are isolating and were last in the office on December 30 and 31.

The Lewiston office was temporarily closed as a precaution to allow time for close contacts to be notified and for appropriate cleaning and sanitizing per guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Affected employees who are able to work remotely are doing so, DHHS says.

In order to abide by privacy requirements, DHHS is limited in releasing further information about these cases.

DHHS says all offices have instituted appropriate physical distancing, face covering, and sanitation policies.