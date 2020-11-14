Lewiston, Auburn high schools going to distance learning after COVID-19 outbreaks

Starting next week, Lewiston High School and Edward Little High School will start remote learning due to outbreaks of COVID-19.

MAINE, USA — Lewiston and Auburn High School are moving to distance learning next week after the Maine CDC identified COVID-19 cases at both schools.

LHS has had three positive cases in a 12-day period. Two staff and one student have been identified by the CDC, so students will be distance learning on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 LHS and LRTC will reopen on Nov. 18 to staff and Nov. 19 for students.

These were not connected to transmission at LHS. The school was notified Friday afternoon that the CDC contact tracing officials identified that the last potentially infectious contact with LHS (to the best of their knowledge) was on October 28.

Auburn did not specify how many cases there are at Edward Little High School, but the school will be closed until Nov. 20 to reduced exposure and spread of COVID-19. The school will reopen for in-person instruction on Nov. 23.