SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all of its worship services globally because of the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision was made hours after Utah's governor recommended limiting group gatherings in the state to no more than 100 people for at least two weeks.

The Utah-based faith sent a letter Thursday to members informing them of a decision that also calls on a temporary suspension of all church activities until further notice.

This includes:

Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings

All public worship services, including sacrament meetings

Branch, ward and stake activities

Local leaders will determine how and when sacrament will be made available to church members at least once a month.

The move comes a day after the faith announced it would hold a major conference in early April without attendees.

It is first time since a 1957 flu epidemic that the religion has taken the step of barring church members from attending in person.

