AUGUSTA, Maine — Driven by the need to take quick action in the shadow of the COVID-19 threat, the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee voted Monday night for a compromise, bipartisan $73 million supplemental budget package to be voted by the full Legislature Tuesday. The committee vote was unanimous, 13-0.

The budget plan is a major reduction from the original $126 million proposed by Governor Mills in late January. That package, however, was before the coronavirus raised havoc with the U.S. economy, putting Maine tax revenue estimates in jeopardy.

The new proposal would provide an additional $38 million for K-12 schools, $15 million to help direct care workers and agencies that employ them and $10 million from the state General fund into highway construction. It also puts more than $17 million into the state’s “Rainy Day Fund."

The budget agreement also includes a $120 million bond package, consisting of $105 million for transportation projects and $15 million to expand broadband.

Those proposals will be voted on by the fill Legislature Tuesday, after which lawmakers will adjourn the session more than three weeks early, because of the Coronavirus crisis. Legislative leaders on Monday also decided to close the State House to the general public until the end of March, again because of the virus threat. Only legislators, staff, the Governor and staff and the news media will be allowed in the building during that time.

