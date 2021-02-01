Reports: Larry King, 87, in hospital with COVID-19

Talk show legend Larry King's age and medical history put him in the high-risk group for complications from the coronavirus.

Talk show legend Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, multiple news outlets reported Saturday.

King, 87, has been hospitalized for more than a week at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CNN reported. His three sons have been unable to visit him due to hospital protocols.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source close to the family reportedly told ABC News.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

King has Type 2 diabetes, according to CNN. He suffered a major heart attack in 1987, leading him to write books about living with heart disease and starting a foundation. Doctors found a cancerous tumor in his lung in 2017, which was successfully removed. King also said he suffered a stroke in March 2019 and was "in a coma for weeks."

King's broadcasting career has spanned more than 60 years. He's best known for his long-running CNN talk show "Larry King Live" which ran from 1985-2010.

King's hospitalization was first reported by the entertainment blog Showbiz 411.