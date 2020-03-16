KENNEBUNK, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Portland Press Herald reported Monday that New England Cancer Specialists, a cancer treatment center in Kennebunk, closed its doors after a person connected to the office tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

More than 230 patients who went to the treatment center last week are being asked to stay home and watch for symptoms.

The Press Herald says the cancer center was notified over the weekend that an employee tested positive; another person connected to the treatment center tested negative, and several others are waiting for test results.

“Some of those folks are having symptoms,” Victoria Foley, spokesperson for New England Cancer Specialists, told the Press Herald.

On Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) said there are now 17 combined confirmed positive and presumptive positive cases in Maine.

Elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to the disease.

Treatment services are being moved to the company’s center in Scarborough, and some appointments are being done through telemedicine, Foley said.

The Kennebunk location has been cleaned but will be closed for 14 days, on the advice of the CDC. “Additionally, all staff members will wear masks and all patients are asked to the same. No one under 18 will be allowed in the offices and visitors are limited to one at a time,” the Press Herald reports.

“It is our goal to make sure we can continue to treat everyone without interruption, whether it is through telemedicine or our other offices,” Foley said “We understand the type of service we deliver is absolutely critical to our patients.

