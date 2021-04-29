Just in the past week, Maine CDC has reported 2 deaths of people in their 20s with COVID-19

"It is a stark and sad reminder that COVID is circulating much more widely among younger populations," Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday.

AUGUSTA, Maine — In the past week, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has reported two deaths of people in their 20s with COVID-19 in Maine. Prior to these deaths, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said there had only been one such COVID-related death in Maine.

"Sadly, just in the last week, two people in their twenties in Maine have died with COVID-19. Two people. Before that, it was only one. COVID is spreading rapidly amongst younger people in Maine and even though you may think of yourself as healthy and not at risk, COVID-19 shouldn't be measured just by the deaths that it causes," Shah said during Thursday's state coronavirus briefing. "If you get COVID, you may have to be out from work for a long period of time, away from school for a long period of time, away from your friends, away from your family for a long period of time."

One of the deaths was reported Friday, April 23, and the other was reported Thursday, April 29. Shah said in one of these instances, the person had "a preexisting medical condition, but not one that would have normally led them to pass away."

"It is a stark and sad reminder that COVID is circulating much more widely among younger populations; it is leading to hospitalizations among younger populations; and, as the last week or two weeks of data has shown, it is causing deaths in younger populations as well," Shah added. "As the virus circulates, more younger people will get infected. A subset of them, sadly, will be hospitalized. And a subset of those who are hospitalized unfortunately will die, and that is sadly what we are seeing."

Shah said more than two out of every three Maine people aged 50 and older have received all the shots of vaccine they need. Shah said only about one out of every five people in the eligible age groups younger than that have received all the shots they need, which is why he took time during Thursday's state coronavirus briefing to urge young people in Maine to get vaccinated.

.@RyanBretonWX brought up a great point: It's easier to look at age groups by percent of those to receive the shot, instead of raw numbers of shots. So here's how far along our age brackets are in the #Maine #COVID19 vaccine rollout. @newscentermaine @nirav_mainecdc pic.twitter.com/a5DrHHfE7P — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) April 29, 2021

"When we all get the shot, our chances of spreading COVID and having outbreaks goes down that much more," Shah said. "Every person who gets the shot gets us that much closer to being done with the pandemic, so I'm asking everyone who's in that younger age group to take a minute today, find a spot, and go get the shot."