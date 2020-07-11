J's Oyster closed indefinitely due to staff COVID-19 case

The popular Old Port restaurant announced Friday that it will close due to a COVID-19 case among staff.

PORTLAND, Maine — In a Facebook post Friday, J's Oyster in Portland announced it will be closed indefinitely due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19

Anyone who visited the restaurant on Oct. 31, Nov. 1 or 2, may have been exposed to the virus. Customers should monitor for seven to 10 days and get a COVID test if they feel sick.

There is no reopening date set for the restaurant as staff will get tested, and quarantine for 10-14 days, as well as the dining room getting a complete scrub down.