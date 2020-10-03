LOS ANGELES — "Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.

A person close to the shows tells The Associated Press Monday that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

The popular gameshows tape episodes months in advance, so the change will not be immediately apparent to viewers.

The shows are the latest television projects to shift plans due to the new coronavirus.

Variety, which also reported the changes, notes that in addition to protecting audience members, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is among the higher risk groups if he were to contract the virus. The coronavirus is most dangerous to older people, particularly those with underlying health conditions. Trebek, 79, is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Variety also reports that the audiences tend to be older.

