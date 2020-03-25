PORTLAND, Maine — An inmate at the Cumberland County Jail who was tested for COVID-19 has tested negative, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce.

The 41-year-old man, from Portland, was a participant in the jail's community corrections work release program and had returned to the jail from his job as a mason's tender. He had not been feeling well and had an elevated body temperature.

The inmate had been quarantined until his test results were returned. They came back negative.

