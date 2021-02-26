'I'm fortunate that I am still alive': After 53 days in the hospital with COVID-19, Georgetown woman is finally home

Traci Plummer spent 53 days at Midcoast Hospital with COVID-19, 22 days on a ventilator.

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Traci Plummer is a COVID-19 survivor who said she is fortunate to be alive.

She told NEWS CENTER Maine she tested positive on a Wednesday, and by Friday night she was in the emergency room at Midcoast Hospital and things went downhill quickly from there.

"I couldn't move my legs, my arms. I couldn't turn. I was just totally paralyzed," she said.

Plummer said the rest is a blur and she doesn't remember much. But it wasn't a blur to her daughter, Ashley Prebble, who documented the experience in a journal.

Prebble said their whole family got the virus and the range of symptoms was broad. Her 3 1/2-year-old son was barely affected, while her mom was fighting for her life.

"She was on the endotracheal tube for 22 days," Prebble said reading from her notes.

She added that her mom has sleep apnea, asthma, and gets bronchitis often, so the prospect of her mom possibly getting COVID-19 was a big worry.

"We knew that if she got it, it was going to be horrible," Prebble said.

It was horrible for Plummer and her family, especially since they couldn't be together.

"That was definitely the hardest part not being able to go in and be with her by her side," Prebble said.

While Plummer was unable to see her own family, the team in the ICU that Plummer had "became like family to me," she said.

Plummer is home now, but the road to recovery is still underway.

She said she has a physical therapist, an occupational therapist and a nurse come to the house to work with her.