MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Ask anyone in the recovery community and they'll tell you addiction and isolation can be a deadly combination.

"We're hearing anecdotally about increase in relapses, increase in ODs [overdoses]," said Suzanne Farley, the executive director of Wellspring Inc in Bangor

Sadly some of those overdoses have been deadly.

"Addiction is a disease of isolation and loneliness. Sobriety happens in community, so people really need to connect."

But social distancing and stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic has made connecting more difficult.

RELATED: Experts warn: coronavirus lockdowns may reveal undiagnosed addictions

Wellspring in Bangor offers residential and outpatient treatment programs. All still open and accepting new clients.

Also open is it's New Horizons Detox Center in nearby Hampden. The states only publicly funded detox centers open to Mainers statewide, regardless of their ability to pay.

"At the detox center, we have 10 beds available every day for people generally people come in for five to seven days at a time for alcohol and opioid withdrawal."

Farley says they are staffed 24/7 with nurses and a medical director.

RELATED: In-person recovery meetings are deemed essential by State during coronavirus, COVID-19

"We're essential workers too just like medical health professionals."

They're ready to help when it's needed the most.

"We want them to know there is help for them and they don't have to isolate alone."

Wellspring isn't alone. There are other public behavioral health agencies across the state that are open as well.

People struggling with addiction should call 211 for treatment options in the area.

RELATED: Read Maine Governor Janet Mills' detailed plan to reopen Maine economy during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Westbrook couple builds mini library for neighbors during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Maine Department of Labor to accept expanded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance applications starting May 1

RELATED: SBA: Small businesses moving to front of loan application line for one night

RELATED: Senator Collins visits Androscoggin Mill in Jay, also discusses coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist