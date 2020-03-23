PARIS, France — Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies is consuming the U.S. and Europe, as new virus infections soar.

Political paralysis stalled efforts for quick aid from Congress and more governments tightened restrictions, sending U.S. futures and many Asian markets down.

New York City is quickly becoming a hotspot for the new coronavirus, and the mayor says hospitals are 10 days away from running out of basic supplies.

Medical supplies and hospital space are in short supply elsewhere as well. Spain erected a field hospital in a convention center. British health workers pleaded for more gear, saying they felt like “cannon fodder.”

