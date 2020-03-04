MAINE, USA — Maine is now under a stay-at-home order in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, however, that order does allow for residents to get outdoors.

According to the order issued by Governor Janet Mills earlier this week, some outdoor activities and exercise are still allowed.

Things like running, walking, hiking, fishing, and biking are all still permitted as long as you follow social distancing guidelines and stay six feet apart from others. The order also allows for animals to be taken outside for walks as well.

RELATED: All your ‘stay-at-home’ order questions answered

RELATED: Gov. Mills issues statewide stay home order

According to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, Reid State Park, Popham Beach State Park, Fort Popham, Fort Baldwin, Kettle Cove State Park, Two Lights State Park, Crescent Beach State Park, Scarborough Beach State Park, Ferry Beach State Park, and Mackworth Island are all closed.

There are many other places to enjoy the fresh air, however. The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife suggests spending time outdoors where other people are not. Visiting a lesser-known spot and or places close to home are an option, as well a visiting a nearby Wildlife Management Area, or less trafficked state park, public land or local land trust.

The MDIFW also suggests having a plan B (and C) if your first destination has a busy parking lot or others are in the area. Maine Trail Finder is a resource to find public trails in your area you may not have known about.

The best way to spend time outdoors while still practicing social distancing, however, is in your own backyard and neighborhood.

RELATED: How to use COVID-19 quarantine to get organized

RELATED: 2nd Bath Iron Works employee tests positive for coronavirus, COVID-19

Other suggestions from the MDACF include not hiking or recreating in groups, and only going out with people who live within your household. Also, practice social distancing and stay a distance of at least 6’ apart, per CDC guidelines. It is also a good idea to carry hand sanitizer and use it often, as well as avoiding touching your face, eyes, and nose and stay home if you feel sick.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus.

--

RELATED: Maine students struggle with Internet access during remote learning

RELATED: Photos capture Maine nurse's final moments with her sons before she self-isolates

RELATED: All your ‘stay-at-home’ order questions answered

RELATED: Navy hospital ship in New York with 1,000 beds has 20 patients

RELATED: Why is drive-thru testing going down as COVID-19 cases pick up in Ohio?

RELATED: Mayo Clinic: coronavirus blood test launching next week

RELATED: 'In my blood, there may be answers': COVID-19 survivor among first to donate blood