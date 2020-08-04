MAINE, USA — Social distancing and quarantining have us all a little further apart than normal.

It's such a strange time for all of us. This time of year, most of us are probably used to starting to see more of your neighbors out and about as the weather warms up. But for many, that isn't the case right now.

This may have you worrying about the folks you're used to seeing around your neighborhood, especially the elderly, as they are more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.

If you're worried about someone you know, the first step would probably be to just try and give them a call.

But if you have reason to be worried, police departments across Maine are setting up programs and protocols for people to follow in order to check up on those who may need it.

The Augusta Police Department is encouraging people to download the app called Tip411. They began their partnership with the app a year ago. This app allows you to anonymously communicate with the police about a crime or someone that may help.

The Rumford Police Department is now offering a service called "Are You Okay?"

On this website, Rumford residents can fill out the online form for themselves or someone they know to have an officer check up on them. It's quite easy to do.

Of course, if you or someone you know is in distress, you are urged to still call 911. The dispatcher will ask if you or the person being called for has symptoms of coronavirus, but as always, help is available.

--

Editor’s note: The above video is of the Wells Police Department having a little fun with washing their hands.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.newscentermaine.com/coronavirus.

RELATED: WATCH LIVE Coronavirus Update: 14 dead, 537 confirmed cases

RELATED: South Portland warns of park, trail, and beach closures due to coronavirus

RELATED: Trump shakes up press team as White House deals with virus

RELATED: Maine banks scramble to process new small business loans amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: VERIFY: The stimulus checks won't impact your tax refund next year

RELATED: CDC looks at changing guidelines to get asymptomatic people back to work