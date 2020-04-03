MAINE, USA — Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush.

Dr. Dora Mills made a Facebook post on Saturday with instructions on how to make your own at home.

We tried it here at NEWS CENTER Maine, and if we can do it, so can you! Check out our step-by-step video below.

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses have been around since the 1960s. Most of the time, they infect animals, but some strains infect humans. They cause mild common cold symptoms. Occasionally they cause pneumonia.

Why is this strain of coronavirus a public health concern?

This is a new or novel strain, so we don't know how it behaves. It's already demonstrated that it's changing or evolving, spreading from animals to humans, and now humans to humans.

SARS and MERS, which came with high mortality rates in 2002 and 2012, also in the same coronavirus family.

