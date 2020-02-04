MAINE, USA — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 100 individuals in Maine have now recovered from the coronavirus, but how exactly is the CDC classifying "recovered"?

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says, "There are two ways: symptomatic recovery or lab testing recovery."

Lab testing recovery means completing two negative COVID-19 tests, done 48 hours apart.

Recovered COVID-19 patient Zoe Grant says that method isn't a realistic option at this time.

"We didn't pursue that as a route because we knew that was not going to happen," says Grant. "I mean, there's no way they were going to give us four tests when some people still needed to be tested."

Fortunately, Dr. Shah says there's another more common method: symptomatic recovery.

"The other more common pathway relies on a certain number of days after someone has stopped feeling any symptoms," says Shah.

According to the CDC website, one can presume to be recovered if: you have had no fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), other symptoms have improved (such as cough, shortness of breath), and at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

