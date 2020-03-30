As organizations around the country deal with this unprecedented time of isolation and social distancing, the Girl Scouts of the USA are no different.

In a statement, the organization which describes themselves as "the largest investment in girls annually," has announced a campaign letting customers donate and order cookies online.

Recently the Girl Scouts have had to dramatically ramp down their in-person activities. This means those iconic Girl Scout cookie booths seen at locations in front of retail stores and other parts of towns across America will not be seen in the coming months. The Girl Scouts have now suspended in-person activities as well as events including those Girl Scout cookie booths.

The online initiative is called Girl Scouts Cookie Care. You can purchase cookies for yourself or as a donation. The Girl Scouts say, "you can still buy your favorite cookies online today and have them shipped to your door—or donate cookies and we'll distribute them safely to provide comfort to first responders, volunteers, and local causes in need."

The Girl Scouts have also announced an initiative called Girl Scouts at Home, which is a national online platform aimed at offering self guided activities for girls that are free.